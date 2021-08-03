Zinnbauer: We are happy with the preseason and new signings

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer is happy with his side’s pre-season showings and pleased with the new signings, adding that losing to Kaizer Chiefs on penalties was unlucky.

Pirates lost 4-3 on penalties against Amakhosi after a 0-0 draw over 90 minutes, with many feeling that Pirates have failed to address their shortcomings of the previous season.

Pirates will face Swallows in two weeks’ time in the MTN8 quarter-finals as they kick off the new season looking to defend the title they won last campaign.

Zinnbauer, speaking after the match against Chiefs, insisted he was happy with his side and that he learned a lot about his team's culture in the loss.

“We lost the game. I'm not happy about it, but it is still pre-season. For the supporters, it is a big game and they want to win. The players were good. They worked hard,” Zinnbauer told media post-game.

“Next week, we start with our final preparation ahead of the new season. Both teams are still in the off-season and we still have other friendly matches for players who didn’t play.

“We’ve improved the squad to have a successful season more than last campaign. It is not a big thing for us that we lost, but I know the supporters always want to win.

“We want to win games, especially against Chiefs in the cup competition. You saw the performance, it was not that bad, but we were unlucky to lose in penalties.

“We want to make a better season than last one. We have to improve as well but, what’s important for me, is that I understand a little bit more of my team in terms of culture and team buildings,” he said.

Heading into his third season at the club, the pressure will be on Zinnbauer to get off to a fast start and he admitted there is room for improvement.

“What we saw today was not bad for me, but there is still room for improvement.

“We have to improve the guys in the next few days. It is not easy for players to come to a big club like Pirates. They need time to adjust.

“But we are happy with the pre-season at the moment and the new signings. It was also good to see the new players and it is good for us.”