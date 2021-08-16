Zinnbauer steps down as Pirates head coach

Orlando Pirates have confirmed that Josef Zinnbauer has resigned from his position as head coach.

The German tactician spent the last two years at the club and leaves with a record of 35 wins, 20 draws and 13 defeats from 68 matches in all competitions.

Zinnbauer's decision to part ways with the club comes after his side suffered a 2-1 defeat to Swallows FC in the quarter-finals of the MTN8 this past weekend.

Pirates released the following statement on the club's official website, which reads as follows:

Orlando Pirates Football Club Head Coach Josef Zinnbauer, has tendered his resignation.

Mr Zinnbauer has thanked the Chairman of Orlando Pirates, Dr Irvin Khoza, the Club and its supporters.

Mr Zinnbauer said: “I would like to thank the Chairman and management for the opportunity they have given me. Unfortunately, my time at the Club has come to an end. I have enjoyed my time here and would also like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the supporters.

“I have spent the last two years away from my family and for this reason I have decided to hand in my resignation. I would like to wish the Club and its supporters all the best for the future.”

On behalf of the Club, we would like to wish Mr Zinnbauer all the best in his future endeavours.