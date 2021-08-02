Zinnbauer: It was a good performance from both teams

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer felt his side had enough chances to win the game but was happy with the Buccaneers overall performance in the Carling Black Label Cup.

The Buccaneers had a number of chances to put the game to bed but failed to bypass Itumeleng Khune, however, the game had to be settled in a penalty shootout after Richard Ofori made a great save to deny Daniel Cardoso from the penalty spot.

Pirates failed to retain their title after suffering a 4-3 defeat on penalties at the Orlando Stadium to hand the trophy over to their arch-rivals.

"It was a good game from both teams," Zinnbauer told SuperSport TV after the game.

"We got good information. I think we had good opportunities to score, especially in the second half. He [Lorch] has to score and then I think the game is done.

"But then we had a good save from [Pirates goalkeeper Richard] Ofori. To lose in penalties is always difficult. It's a final. You have to win the final but I think the performance was good for this moment. It was a good performance from both teams."

Chiefs were awarded a penalty when Pirates defender Ntsikelelo Nyauza was adjudged to have handled the ball in the area but Zinnbauer has come to his defence by stating that it was not his fault but a midfielder error.

"Nyauza did not make a mistake. It was in the midfield we made a mistake,” Zinnbauer added.

“It was too easy, we lost the ball and we got overloaded and then our transition to defend was too slow. The mistake started in the midfield, not in the box.

"We had good build-up. We had better chances than Chiefs. It was a good performance. We needed the goal. This is always the problem in football.

"At the moment we have a good mood in the team. We are finding more and more structure. It was good to see us with the ball. Not our best, but it's normal for this time."