Young Boys stun 10-man Man United in Champions League

A 10-man Manchester United suffered a shock 2-1 defeat against Young Boys FC in their Champions League opener on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils got off to an ideal start when a delightful pass from Bruno Fernandes found Cristiano Ronaldo at the back post and he made no mistake in poking the ball through the legs of the Young Boys keepers’ legs to give United the lead with 13 minutes gone.

Things, however, quickly unravelled as Aaron Wan-Bissaka received a straight red card for a lunging challenge with just 35 minutes gone.

United looked to sit back in the second half which welcomed pressure from the home side.

The pressure eventually paid off as Nicolas Ngamelu nudged the ball past David De Gea at the front post after a cross from Silvan Hefti to level the scores with 66 minutes gone.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side looked like they were going to hold on for the three points but in the dying moments Jesse Lingaard’s misplaced back post allowed Theoson Siebatcheu clean through on goal. The forward snatched onto the ball and put the ball past De Gea to hand his side a famous win.