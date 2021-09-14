We will select what we believe is the long-term choice for Chiefs - Baxter on Khune's abscence

With Kaizer Chiefs club captain Itumeleng Khune a notable absentee from the matchday squad who lost to Mamelodi Sundowns over the weekend, coach Stuart Baxter has shed some light on the situation by suggesting that they are looking to the future.

Amakhosi suffered a 2-0 loss in the DStv Premiership on Sunday as rivals Mamelodi Sundowns produced a clinical display.

The loss came without the goalkeeping stalwart Khune in the squad as Bruce Bvuma was handed a a third consecutive start while Nigerian international Daniel Akpeyi was named on the substitutes' bench.

Khune started the season in goals for the Soweto giants as they lost via a penalty shoot-out against Sundowns in the MTN8 but is yet to feature for the side since.

Speaking on the keeping situation after Sunday’s clash Baxter insisted that all the keepers are on equal footing, but they will be focused on the long term which hands Bvuma the advantage.

"Bruce played tonight," Baxter said following the match. "If there is an indication, and if all the 'keepers are equal, we will obviously think about the future as well.

"So if you don’t get a definite advantage with choosing one of the other ones then we will select what we believe is the long-term choice for Kaizer Chiefs.

"Itu not being on the bench either is because we have two international goalkeepers, who were both on international duty and who are both in good shape at the moment.

"We thought that Daniel and Bruce were the right ones to play against Sundowns. Itu played last time against Sundowns, so we do have our experience with that."