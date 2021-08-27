We need to be patient with him - Mokwena on new Sundowns striker Safranko

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena says that they know the qualities of new forward Pavol Safranko but admitted that they need to be patient as he adapts to his new environment.

The Brazilians will be back in action on Saturday as they face Golden Arrows in the semi-final first leg at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium.

Downs started the season with a clinical win over AmaZulu, but they dropped points in a lacklustre draw with Chippa United on Tuesday.

The Slovakian forward came off the bench against Chippa but failed to make the difference.

Speaking to the media ahead of the clash against Arrows, Mokwena insisted that the technical team at Chloorkop knows what Safrank has to offer.

The Slovakian international, who joined Sundowns recently on a three-year deal, struggled in the matches he has played so far.

“We know what he offers us. We knew going into the market [what we wanted] because the recruitment process at Mamelodi Sundowns is quite extensive,” said Mokwena

“Having done our analysis, we needed more than just a mobile striker, we needed someone who could be a vocal voice, someone who can assist us against teams that stay a little bit deeper.

“You could see it against Chippa United when he came on and he was upfront with Kermit Erasmus and we changed to a 4-4-2, the quality that Pavol gives us, not only the ability to link plays in and around the box.

“He holds it up well and he is very good and deadly inside the box. Pavol is more about adaptation type. He came with his wife and they are settling down in a new environment and they have to get used to the food and the climate.

“But the reality is that we need to be patient with him.”

“Safranko is stronger in the air. He is capable of holding up the play and allowing us to play in and around the box. It is something different from what we had. We had Affonso and we could hardly get him on the pitch and we felt we still needed something like that, particularly for CAF Champions League.”

“We are people of process and we are serious people that are really focused this season,” he said.