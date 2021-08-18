Watch: Tiyani Mabunda bid farewell to Sundowns
Former Bafana Bafana defensive midfielder Tiyani Mabunda has confirmed his departure from Mamelodi Sundowns.
Mabunda joined the Brazilians from Black Leopards in 2013 and had a loan spell at Free State Stars during the 2014-15 season before he returned to Chloorkop.
Since then, the veteran midfielder became a household name at Sundowns and spent the last eight years with the club, scoring five goals from 145 appearances across all competitions.
The 33-year-old leaves the club after his contract expired at the end of June and walks away as a serial winner, winning five PSL titles, Telkom Knockout Cup, Caf Champions League and Caf Super Cup trophy.
