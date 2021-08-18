Former Bafana Bafana defensive midfielder Tiyani Mabunda has confirmed his departure from Mamelodi Sundowns.

Mabunda joined the Brazilians from Black Leopards in 2013 and had a loan spell at Free State Stars during the 2014-15 season before he returned to Chloorkop.

Since then, the veteran midfielder became a household name at Sundowns and spent the last eight years with the club, scoring five goals from 145 appearances across all competitions.

The 33-year-old leaves the club after his contract expired at the end of June and walks away as a serial winner, winning five PSL titles, Telkom Knockout Cup, Caf Champions League and Caf Super Cup trophy.

WATCH: Tiyani Mabunda bid farewell to Sundowns