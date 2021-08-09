Watch: SuperSport United launch new home and away kit

SuperSport United have officially launched their new Umbro home and away kit for the 2021-22 DStv Premiership season.

Matsatsantsa will don their new kit when they travel to the Princess Magogo Stadium to face KwaZulu-Natal outfit Golden Arrows FC in the MTN8 quarter-finals on Saturday, 14 August.

The Tshwane giants will then take on Cape Town City in their opening DStv Premiership encounter when the two sides meet at Athlone Stadium on Saturday, 21 August, with kick off set for 5pm.

WATCH: SuperSport United's kit launch