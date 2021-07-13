Trending

Watch: Sports minister Mthethwa asks Chiefs to bring hope to nation with Caf CL triumph

By

Kaizer Chiefs training

South African Sports Minister Nathi Mthwethwa says that success for Kaizer Chiefs in the Caf Champions League final against Al Ahly will bring back home more than just the cup – offering much-needed positivity in a time of need in the country to fit in with Chiefs' mantra of love and peace.

The minister released a short video via the Chiefs social media channels on Monday morning as the Glamour Boys look ahead to this weekend’s Caf Champions League final.

See more

Chiefs face Al Ahly in Morocco on Saturday looking to lift their first-ever Champions League crown against their much-favoured opponents in Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly side.

With a dark cloud currently over South Africa due to massive issues caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, unrest and looting, Mthwethwa has asked Chiefs to bring back hope to the country with victory in the final.

Watch the full message here:

See more