Watch: Sports minister Mthethwa asks Chiefs to bring hope to nation with Caf CL triumph
By Dean Workman
South African Sports Minister Nathi Mthwethwa says that success for Kaizer Chiefs in the Caf Champions League final against Al Ahly will bring back home more than just the cup – offering much-needed positivity in a time of need in the country to fit in with Chiefs' mantra of love and peace.
The minister released a short video via the Chiefs social media channels on Monday morning as the Glamour Boys look ahead to this weekend’s Caf Champions League final.
Next Kaizer Chiefs Match!🏆#CAFCL Final! ⚽️Kaizer Chiefs vs. Al Ahly👕First Team🗓️Saturday 17 July 2021🏟Stade Mohammed V, Morocco 🕞21h00 (SAST)💻TBC📺TBC📢Operation: Going For Gold✌🏾#Amakhosi4Life #KCOneTeam #KCAfrica4Life #TotalCAFCL #KCGoingForGold pic.twitter.com/zwjfPEYYdLJuly 9, 2021
Chiefs face Al Ahly in Morocco on Saturday looking to lift their first-ever Champions League crown against their much-favoured opponents in Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly side.
With a dark cloud currently over South Africa due to massive issues caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, unrest and looting, Mthwethwa has asked Chiefs to bring back hope to the country with victory in the final.
Watch the full message here:
A special thanks to the Minister of Sport, Arts & Culture (@SportArtsCultur), @NathiMthethwaSA for the message of support as we prepare for Saturday’s #TotalEnergiesCAFCL Final. We are indeed GOING FOR GOLD!#KCGoldenGlamour #KCGoingForGold #Amakhosi4Life #KCOneTeam pic.twitter.com/lecu9JZBJhJuly 12, 2021
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.