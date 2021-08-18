Club legend Sibusiso Zuma welcomed and congratulated Bafana Bafana star Luther Singh after he completed a move from SC Braga to FC Copenhagen.

Zuma left South African to join FC Copenhagen from Orlando Pirates in 2000 and became a club legend after helping the club to two Danish league titles, Royal League trophy and one Danish Cup as well as scoring 55 goals from 188 games during his five-year spell.

The former Bafana Bafana attacker has since become a cult hero for the club and its supporters and the club have honoured Zuma by making a stone carved statue depicts his famous bicycle kick against Brondby in 2001.

Singh has now followed in the footsteps of Zuma by signing for the Danish giants, on a deal that runs until the summer of 2025.

WATCH: Sibusiso Zuma congratulates Luther Singh on joining FC Copenhagen