Watch: Pitso Mosimane, Stuart Baxter reactions to CCL final

Pitso Mosimane and Stuart Baxter addressed the media in a post-match press conference after Al Ahly clinched the Caf Champions League title with a 3-0 win over Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday.

The Soweto giants' dream of claiming their first Caf Champions League title was ended after goals from Mohamed Sherif, Mohamed Magdy Afsha and Amr El Soulia guided the Egyptian giants to their 10th continental crown.

WATCH: Pitso Mosimane and Stuart Baxter's full post-match press conference