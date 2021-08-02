Watch: Percy Tau react to scoring first goal for Brighton

Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau post-match comments on scoring his first goal for Brighton & Hove Albion over the weekend.

The Seagulls got their pre-season campaign off with a goalless draw against Steven Gerrard’s Ranger side on 24 July.

Brighton managed to bounce back in their second friendly game when they beat Luton Town 3-1 at Kenilworth Road on Saturday in which Tau managed to score the final goal of the game in sensational fashion.

"I'm quite pleased. It's my first one for the club for the club. I'm so happy," Tau told My Albion TV.

"I tried something, at the end of the day it worked out and I saw an opportunity that I could score, I tried to something and it happened. It worked out pretty well.

"Hopefully they'll see more of it, that's the one.

"It's a celebration from South Africa that I used to from my church that I used to go to when I was in South Africa. I just twisted it to make it a bit fun.

"It's been going well. We trying our best. We happy that we got a win. I played some minutes, so hopefully I will get better."

WATCH: Percy Tau reacts to first Brighton goal