Watch: Percy Tau bag superb first goal for Brighton
Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau scored a stunning first goal for Brighton & Hove Albion in their 3-1 victory over Luton Town in a pre-season friendly at Kenilworth Road over the weekend.
The former Mamelodi Sundowns star found the back of the net in the 63rd minute after he was picked out by Florin Andone before he ran at goal before expertly finding the bottom-left corner.
Tau will be hoping to continue his scoring for when Brighton take on La Liga outfit Getafe at the Amex Stadium in their next friendly match on Saturday.
WATCH: Percy Tau first Brighton goal
