Watch: Pavol Šafranko grabs his first goal for Sundowns
Slovakian striker Pavol Šafranko scored his first goal for Mamelodi Sundowns to earn them a crucial away goal against Golden Arrows in the MTN8 semi-final first leg.
The 26-year-old finally got off the mark in South Africa’s top flight when he cancelled out Nqobeko Dlamini’s opener to secure a 1-1 draw at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Saturday.
Šafranko’s 85th minute goal has now handed Sundowns the advantages as they head into the second leg at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on 28 September.
FT | Arrows 1-1 SundownsPavol Šafranko grabs his first goal on South African soil to hand Sundowns a vital away goal in their #MTN8 1st-leg match against Golden Arrows. pic.twitter.com/gV7dptflf8August 28, 2021
