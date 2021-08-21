Watch: Mokwena believes Sundowns haven’t hit first gear after win over AmaZulu

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rhulani Mokwena hailed the big fight shown by his players in their narrow 1-0 win over AmaZulu in their DStv Premiership opener.

Downs began their title defence with a tight 1-0 victory over Ushutu at Loftus Versfeld on Friday evening courtesy of a Themba Zwane penalty on the stroke of half-time.

Mokwena, speaking to SuperSportTV, admitted that his team haven’t quite hit first gear as they clearly struggled for fluidity, but was full of praise for the fight shown which guided them to the tight victory.

Watch Mokwena’s post-match interview here: