Watch: Mngqithi, Seema, Jali reactions to Sundowns win over Arrows

Check out how Manqoba Mngqithi, Lehlohonolo Seema and Andile Jali reacted to Mamelodi Sundowns' 3-0 victory over Golden Arrows in the MTN8 semi-final second leg on Tuesday evening.

The Brazilians advanced to the finals of the MTN8 after claiming a 4-1 aggregate victory over Arrows in their two-legged semi-final fixture.

Sundowns are the first team to book their place in the final and will now have to wait on the other semi-final fixture between Swallows FC and Cape Town City to concluded in order to find out their next opponents in the competition.

