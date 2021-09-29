Watch: Mngqithi, Seema, Jali reactions to Sundowns win over Arrows
Check out how Manqoba Mngqithi, Lehlohonolo Seema and Andile Jali reacted to Mamelodi Sundowns' 3-0 victory over Golden Arrows in the MTN8 semi-final second leg on Tuesday evening.
The Brazilians advanced to the finals of the MTN8 after claiming a 4-1 aggregate victory over Arrows in their two-legged semi-final fixture.
Sundowns are the first team to book their place in the final and will now have to wait on the other semi-final fixture between Swallows FC and Cape Town City to concluded in order to find out their next opponents in the competition.
Here is Manqoba Mngqithi post-match interview:
Here is Lehlohonolo Seema post-match interview:
Here is Andile Jali post-match interview:
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.