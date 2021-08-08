Watch: Lionel Messi bids tearful goodbye to Barcelona

An emotional Lionel Messi bid farewell to Barcelona after 21 years with the club in his final press conference on Sunday afternoon.

It was announced on Thursday the six-time Ballon d’Or winner would not sign a new contract with his boyhood club, according to reports.

However, Barca president Joan Laporta saying a day later that the former regime at Barca in addition to LaLiga spending rules had thwarted any hopes of the Argentinian staying in Catalonia.

The 34-year-old, who has been heavily linked with a move to Paris St Germain, had been set to remain at the Nou Camp but is now a free agent and it appears that PSG are the most likely next destination for Messi.

WATCH: Lionel Messi's final Barcelona press conference