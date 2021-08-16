Watch: Itumeleng Khune's controversial penalty save
Take a look at Itumeleng Khune's controversial penalty save during Kaizer Chiefs' penalty shoot-out with Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 quarter-finals on Sunday.
Sundowns were denied a clear goal in the penalty shoot-out after Lyle Lakay's spot-kick appeared to have crossed the line but the match officials denied Sundowns the goal.
As a result Sundowns coach Wendell Robinson was shown a red card by referee Victor Gomes for his reaction to the disallowed goal.
However, Sundowns still managed to come out victorious after claiming a 2-1 win on penalties after the game ended 2-2 after extra-time at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.
WATCH: Itumeleng Khune's controversial penalty save
Here's Itumeleng Khune's penalty save in the shootout that everyone's talking about, with the ball having crossed the line, which ultimately led to a red card for Sundowns coach Wendell Robinson.#MTN8 pic.twitter.com/uSonnSKGZGAugust 15, 2021
