Take a look at Itumeleng Khune's controversial penalty save during Kaizer Chiefs' penalty shoot-out with Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 quarter-finals on Sunday.

Sundowns were denied a clear goal in the penalty shoot-out after Lyle Lakay's spot-kick appeared to have crossed the line but the match officials denied Sundowns the goal.

As a result Sundowns coach Wendell Robinson was shown a red card by referee Victor Gomes for his reaction to the disallowed goal.

However, Sundowns still managed to come out victorious after claiming a 2-1 win on penalties after the game ended 2-2 after extra-time at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

WATCH: Itumeleng Khune's controversial penalty save