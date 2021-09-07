Watch: Broos, Akonnor react after Bafana beat Ghana

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says his side have made a big progress in one week after their victory over Ghana and he now sees a team who are confident, while Ghana coach Charles Akonnor bemoaned missing his Europe-based players.

Bafana scored a late goal to secure a tight 1-0 win over Ghana at the FNB Stadium on Monday evening.

The result moves South Africa top of Group G in Qatar 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying, after a draw away with Zimbabwe in their opener last week was followed up by the win over Ghana.

Speaking after the game, Broos praised his young side for showing massive improvements from last week, while continuing to insist that his goal is to build up these young players and create a team for the future.

Akonnor admitted that his side fell flat in the second half as the changes he made did not have the desired impact and conceded that Bafana deserved the victory.

Watch the full post-match media conference here:

Video courtesy of Front Runner