Watch: Benni’s heated touchline outburst towards Tembo

AmaZulu head coach Benni McCarthy was caught on television in a heated outburst with SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo.

Usuthu, who are yet to register a win in the DStv Premiership this season, were held to a goalless draw against United on Tuesday.

However, the biggest talking point of the match was McCarthy’s heated outburst with his counterpart.

"I've lost every last second of respect I had for you," McCarthy was heard shouting towards Tembo.

"That's why you're broke! You're career... Seven Stars, Ajax [Cape Town]. You want to get deep then I'll get deep.

"You call me a c$*t!?"

WATCH: Benni McCarthy’s shocking outburst