Watch: Benni’s heated touchline outburst towards Tembo
AmaZulu head coach Benni McCarthy was caught on television in a heated outburst with SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo.
Usuthu, who are yet to register a win in the DStv Premiership this season, were held to a goalless draw against United on Tuesday.
However, the biggest talking point of the match was McCarthy’s heated outburst with his counterpart.
"I've lost every last second of respect I had for you," McCarthy was heard shouting towards Tembo.
"That's why you're broke! You're career... Seven Stars, Ajax [Cape Town]. You want to get deep then I'll get deep.
"You call me a c$*t!?"
WATCH: Benni McCarthy’s shocking outburst
You have lost every bit of respect I had for you. That’s why you are broke,” McCarthy heard yelling at Kaitano Tembo pic.twitter.com/6wzFta9phoSeptember 15, 2021
