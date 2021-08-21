Watch: Benni blames pitch, soft penalty for loss against Sundowns

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy admitted that Mamelodi Sundowns showed their championship mentality to claim the three points in their DStv Premiership opener, adding that on another day his team would have won the game.

A Themba Zwane penalty in the 44th minute was enough to hand Sundowns victory over Usuthu in the league opener at Loftus Versfeld on Friday night.

In what was a tight affair with chances coming at a premium, the Brazilians showed their experience by producing a professional and solid performance to get their title defence up and running with three points over last season’s second placed team.

Speaking to SuperSportTV after the game, Benni admitted that he felt the Downs penalty was soft and that his players struggled with the soft pitch. He, however, also gave credit to Sundowns for showing their championship quality.

