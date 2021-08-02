Watch: Alexander reacts to joining Kaizer Chiefs

Former SuperSport United and Bidvest Wits midfielder Cole Alexander has shared his thoughts on joining Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs.

The 32-year-old joined Amakhosi from Indian outfit Odisha FC after spending only one season playing in the Indian Super League, where he scored three goals and one assist from 15 appearances.

Alexander has since committed his future to the club after putting pen to paper on a three-year contract that will keep them at Naturena until the end of the 2024-25 season.

The Cape Town-born midfielder has already made his first appearance for the club when he came off the bench during Amakhosi's victory over Orlando Pirates in the Carling Black Label Cup on Sunday.

WATCH: Cole Alexander's interview with Kaizer Chiefs TV