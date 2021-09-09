Watch: Al Ahly welcome new signings including Tau

Watch as Al Ahly officially welcomed their new signings, which includes Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau and former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Luis Miquissone.

The Red Eagles have completed their business during the current transfer market after bolstering their squad by acquiring five new players.

Joining Pitso Mosimane’s side is Tau, who joins the club from Brighton & Hove Albion, Luis Miquissone from Simba SC, Mostafa El Badry from Entag El Harby, Karim Fouad from Nogoom FC and Hossam Hassan, who joins from Smouha SC.

However, Mosimane's squad has further been strengthened by the return of Amar Hamdy and Ahmed Abdelkader, who returns from loan spells at Ittihad Alexandria and Smouha SC, respectively.

WATCH: Al Ahly welcome their new signings