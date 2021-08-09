Vilakazi ready for new season with Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Sibusiso Vilakazi is looking forward to the prospect of playing in front of fans when the 2021-22 season kicks off.

The 29-year-old has established himself as a household name at Masandawana but only managed to feature eight times last season due to a career-threatening injury.

However, Vilakazi has since returned to full fitness and is relishing the chance to get the new campaign underway.

“With our hectic back-to-back schedule, it’s important to rest when given time because the next day your body needs to be ready and charged again to deliver inside the field,” Vilakazi told his club’s official website.

“I’m looking forward to having them [fans] back. We really miss connecting with them in the stadium, the singing, the cheering when we play. We play for them and we will continue carrying the Yellow Nation flag high up.”

Vilakazi went on to share words of motivation and inspiration to the club’s new signings ahead of the new season.

“They are coming to a team that is always striving to achieve excellence, so it’s important for them to stay focused at all times.”

“They have to add their quality to help the Yellow Nation continue [with] our dominance in our league and our quest to win the Champions League. [Therefore] it is important that they click immediately with the energy of everyone.

“My advice would be to always listen and learn, have respect, always focus, be disciplined, and use the opportunity when it’s given to you.”