UCL wrap: Liverpool complete comeback against Milan, Man City thrash Leipzig

Liverpool came from behind to secure a 3-2 win over AC Milan, while Manchester City showed their dominance by cruising to a comfortable 6-3 victory over RB Leipzig in their Champions League opener.

Sheriff Tiraspol 2-0 Shakhtar Donetsk

Sheriff Tiraspol got off to a dream start in their Champions League debut after they stunned Shakhtar Donetsk with a 2-0 victory at the Sheriff Stadium.

Despite Shakhtar dominating possession, it was the debutants who opened the scoring Adama Traore fired in a 16th-minute volley before Momo Yansane headed home midway through the second half to earn his side their first win in the competition.

Besiktas 1-2 Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund opened their Champions League campaign with a 2-1 triumph over Turkish outfit Besiktas Vodafone Park in Istanbul.

Jude Bellingham fired the visitors ahead with a neat finish in the 20th minute before turning provider for Erling Haaland on the stroke of half time, however, Besiktas did manage to pull a goal back in stoppage time through Francisco Montero, which proved to be a consolation goal as the German side held on for the victory.

Liverpool 3-2 AC Milan

Jordan Henderson's superb strike saw Liverpool come from behind to secure a hard-fought 3-2 victory over AC Milan to get their Champions League campaign off to a winning start.

The Reds opened the scoring through an own goal by Fikayo Tomori before two quickfire goals from Ante Rebic and Brahim Diaz turned the game in Milan's favour but it was not to be after Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson found the net with a superb volley from outside the box.

Club Brugge 1-1 Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw against Club Brugge in their opening game at Jan Breydelstadion in Lionel Messi's first start.

Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring for the French giants after 15 minutes with a moment of individual brilliance but saw his goal cancelled out on the half-hour mark through Hans Vanaken, whose side-footed effort took a slight deflection off Presnell Kimpembe before finding the net.

Manchester City 6-3 RB Leipzig

Jack Grealish marked his Champions League debut with a goal and an assist as Manchester City thrashed RB Leipzig 6-3 in a nine-goal thriller at the Etihad Stadium.

The Citizens got off to the perfect start in Group A through goals from Nathan Ake, an own goal from Nordi Mukiele, Riyad Mahrez, Grealish, Joao Cancelo and Gabriel Jesus.

Sporting CP 1-5 AFC Ajax

Sébastien Haller struck four goals on his Champions League debut on either end of Paulinho and Steven Berghuis goal as AFC Ajax ran out 5-1 winners over Sporting CP in Lisbon.

Atletico Madrid 0-0 FC Porto

Two robust defences showed that they will be tough to unlock this season in a tightly contested between Atletico Madrid and FC Porto at the Estadio Metropolitano in a game that ended goalless.

Internazionale 0-1 Real Madrid

A 90th-minute goal from Rodrygo earned Real Madrid all three points after securing a narrow 1-0 victory over Inter Milan at the Stadio Giuseppe in Meazza, Italy.