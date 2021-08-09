TS Galaxy unveil new signings in new kit

TS Galaxy have officially unveiled their eight new signings and new kit for the upcoming 2021-22 DStv Premiership season.

The Rockets parted ways with a number of players ahead of the new campaign, which includes the likes of Myer Bevan, Felix Badenhorst, Mbulelo Wambi, Xolani Maholo, Bevan Fransman and Renielwe Letsholonyane who has since retired from professional football.

Galaxy has since bolstered their squad with the arrival of eight new players, including Augustine Kwem, Mohammed Anas, Mthobisi Mngomezulu, Xolani Slawula, Zolani Nkombelo, Igor Makitan, Vasilije Kolak, and Marate Ndieguene, respectively.

"The Rockets are pleased to announce that they have acquired the services of Augustine Kwem, Mohammed Anas, Mthobisi Mngomezulu, Xolani Slawula, Zolani Nkombelo, Igor Makitan, Vasilije Kolak, and Marate Ndieguene for the new season," Galaxy announced on social media.

The Rockets are pleased to announce that they have acquired the services of Augustine Kwem, Mohammed Anas, Mthobisi Mngomezulu, Xolani Slawula, Zolani Nkombelo, Igor Makitan, Vasilije Kolak, and Marate Ndieguene for the new season.#Siyadumuza#TSG#TheRockets pic.twitter.com/ZtiIuwu4TbAugust 8, 2021 See more

The Rockets also unveiled their new home and away kit for the new season at the Cluster Hall in Kameerlrivier.

Today, we unveiled our new kits at Cluster Hall in Kameerlrivier in the presence of the king. This is how the lads will be dazzling in the new season.#Siyadumuza #TheRockets #TSG #WeAreHeretoStay pic.twitter.com/3fhuU1MH91August 8, 2021 See more

TS Galaxy will begin their DStv Premiership campaign when they take on Kaizer Chiefs on Sunday, 22 August.