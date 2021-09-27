TS Galaxy part ways with Owen Da Gama

TS Galaxy have announced that the club have parted ways with head coach Owen Da Gama following a run of poor results in the DStv Premiership this season.

Da Gama joined the Rockets in January this year but after a run of five games without a victory in the league this campaign, the club decided to released him with immediate effect after both parties took an amicable decision to cut ties.

Galaxy's president, Tim Sukazi has since opened up about the clubs decision to release Da Gama from his duties as head coach.

"TS Galaxy FC has parted ways with Coach Owen Da Gama. This is one of those bitter pills that we had to swallow as a Club given the kind of contribution that Coach Owen has made to our Club," Sukazi said in a club statement.

"Unfortunately, we have had a faulty start to the season and with football being a result-driven business, decisions like this are bound to be taken at some point or another if results aren’t forthcoming. Our new focus from now on is to get the team back on track. Coach Shaun is taking over the reins in an interim capacity until a final decision on the Head Coach is made.”

The Rockets have since revealed that coach Shaun Bartlett will take over the held from Da Gama and will be assisted by Esau Mtsweni, and he is already looking forward to the challenge that lies ahead.

"It is always sad when a fellow colleague is relieved of his duties. I've been requested by the club to take over on an interim basis and see how we can turn things around and try and get the best out of the players," Bartlett said.

"The next game is the most important one. Coach Owen had done several good things here. We must build on that and not disregard some of the things he has done here. We've got to pay tribute to the coach for what he has done in such a short space of time."

His first assignment will be against Sekhukhune United when the two sides meet at the Mbombela Stadium on Saturday, with kick off set for 3.30 pm.

"The priority now is to prepare for Sekhukhune and get the players to be in the right frame of mind. So far, we've done well at home. We need to get that first win under our belt. The sooner the better. One thing that we need to change is not to concede goals. To concede 10 goals in the first five matches is a huge concern for us," he added.

"We are in the last position, and it can't get worse. We have to make sure that we get ourselves out of that as quickly as possible."