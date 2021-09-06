Tau: We have to use the advantage of playing at home

Bafana Bafana vice-captain Percy Tau has urged his side to make most of home ground advantage when they face Ghana in their next Fifa World Cup qualifier on Monday.

South Africa kick-started their World Cup qualifiers with a goalless draw against Zimbabwe at the National Sports Stadium in Harare on Friday evening.

Hugo Broos side will now be hoping to bounce back when they welcome the Black Stars of Ghana to the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg in their next Group G fixture.

However, Tau has echoed the words of the Bafana mentor and agreed that the South African national team should use their home ground to their advantage.

“I agree with the coach [Broos], and we want to use the opportunity of playing at home [to our advantage]," Tau said at a pre-match conference.

"We wanted to win against Zimbabwe but I think a draw [away from home] was also good.

“So, if we get opportunities at home and we use them, it would be better for us going forward."