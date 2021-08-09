Swallows sign Langerman from Sundowns

Swallows FC have strengthened their squad after announcing the capture of Tebogo Langerman from Mamelodi Sundowns.

The 35-year-old fell out of favour dropped down the pecking order at Sundowns and only managed seven appearances last season with Aubrey Modiba and Lyle Lakay the preferred choices at left back.

Langerman has since made the move from Sundowns to the Dube Birds ahead of the 2021-22 DStv Premiership campaign after putting pen to paper on a one-year contract with the club.

Welcome Tebogo Langerman to the Birds Nest.

Over the course of his career, Langerman has scored 20 goals and assisted a further 31 from 355 appearances across all competitions playing for Bidvest Wits, SuperSport United and Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Mamelodi-born left back also has 11 winners medals to his name after winning seven league titles, two Telkom Knockout Cup trophies and the Caf Champions League and Caf Super Coup trophies during his spell with Sundowns.