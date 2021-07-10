Swallows FC swoop in for Khethukuthula Ndlovu

Swallows FC have officially confirmed the signing of midfielder Khethukuthula Ndlovu from GladAfrica Championship side Uthongathi FC.

The GladAfrica Championship outfit announced the departure of Ndlovu on Friday afternoon but the midfielder has since put pen to paper on a two-year contract with the Birds.

The 26-year-old now becomes Swallows' second signing ahead of the 2021-22 DStv Premiership campaign following the capture of former Orlando Pirates midfielder Thandanani Ntshumayelo, who penned a one-year deal with the Soweto giants.

"Swallows FC would like to welcome Khethukuthula Ndlovu to the Birds Nest. The 26 year old signed a 2 year agreement with The Birds," the club confirmed on Twitter.