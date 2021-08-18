SuperSport United complete move for Buhle Mkhwanazi

SuperSport United have announced the signing of defender Buhle Mkhwanazi on a one-year contract with an option to renew his stay at Matsatsantsa.

The 31-year-old joins Matsatsantsa after spending a year without a club following his departure from Bidvest Wits

Mthwakazi recently began training at SuperSport after spending a lengthy time on the sidelines due to an injury.

However, the former Mamelodi Sundowns man looked to have impressed head coach Kaitano Tembo enough to earn himself a deal with the Tshwane giants ahead of the new season.

SuperSport have since released the following statement on the matter, which reads:

SuperSport United is delighted to announce the signature of defender Buhle Mkhwanazi on a one-year deal with an option to renew.

The 31-year-old spent a lengthy time on the side-lines and will look to regain his form for Matsatsantsa in the 2021-22 season.

SuperSport United CEO Stanley Matthews is excited about the club’s new acquisition: “Buhle brings us maturity, character and leadership at the back where the void of Clayton Daniels, Bongani Khumalo and Grant Kekana has left us thin in terms of experience.

"Buhle knows what is required to win trophies at an ambitious club like ours with his success at Wits and we think he will add value to the team and positively impact our younger players in the squad."