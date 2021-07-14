SuperSport to broadcast Caf Champions League final

SuperSport have announced that they will broadcast this weekend’s much-awaited Caf Champions League final between Kaizer Chiefs and Al Ahly.

The Soweto giants are set to participate in their first-ever Champions League final when they take on defending champions Ahly at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca on Saturday.

SuperSport have since confirmed that they have secured the broadcasting rights to air the final on Channel 202 in South Africa, channel 205 in Nigeria and channel 225 for the rest of the African continent.

Speaking about securing the broadcasting rights, SuperSport chief executive said: “Games on the continent don’t get bigger than this and we are thrilled to showcase Africa’s best in a match of this magnitude. Two of Africa’s super clubs in a major final will no doubt boost fans in these challenging times.”

“Kaizer Chiefs are a mysterious team. Despite occupying a low place in the South African league, they qualified for the CAF Champions League final. It is difficult to study them because they score a lot of goals and concede a lot of goals.”

The biggest club competition match in Africa is coming to SuperSport.We’re proud to announce SuperSport will broadcast the much-awaited and historic TotalEnergies CAF Champions League final featuring Kaizer Chiefs against Al Ahly this Saturday LIVE at 21:00 (CAT).July 14, 2021 See more

The game between Kaizer Chiefs and Al Ahly is scheduled to kick off at 9pm on Saturday.