Sundowns youngster Makgalwa set for loan to Swallows?

After struggling for game time last season Keletso Makgalwa looks set to Mamelodi Sundowns to leave on loan in search of regular game time.

The youngster broke into the team in Pitso Mosimane’s final season at the club but then Peter Shalulile, Kermit Erasmus and Gift Motupa all arrived at the start of last season beefing up the front line and adding competition for places.

Now, the squad has been further bolstered by the arrival of Pavol Safranko and Thabiso Kutumela, leaving Makgalwa down the pecking order.

According to a report from SoccerLaduma, Swallows are looking to add Makgalwa to their list of interests at the club with the Dube Birds also reportedly interested in Hlompho Kekana and Tebogo Langerman.

Makgalwa managed only 10 matches in all competitions at Sundowns last season under co-coaches Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena, and with more arrivals at the club the youngsters best option for playing time may be to leave the club.