Sundowns sweating over Zwane, Lebusa availability ahead of Chiefs clash

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena has revealed that Themba Zwane and Mosa Lebusa will face late fitness tests ahead of the DStv Premiership clash against Kaizer Chiefs.

The 2019/20 PSL Footballer of the season Zwane and defender Lebusa have been working on their fitness during the international break to try get themselves ready for the clash against Amakhosi.

The Brazilians host Chiefs on Sunday for the second time this season, having beaten them on penalties in the MTN8 in August.

Speaking to the press ahead of the encounter Mokwena revealed that the two senior players will have to undergo late fitness tests to decide their availability for the clash.

"Themba Zwane still needs to pass a fitness test. Mosa Lebusa still needs to pass a fitness test and complete a full training session. A lot of praise has to go to our medical department, the way they have dealt with the players," Mokwena told media on Thursday.

Mokwena also revealed the other injury concerns at Chloorkop with right back Khuliso Mudau set to miss the clash against Amakhosi, while midfielder Lebohang Maboe is a long-term injury blow for Sundowns.

"We have Mudau who is still struggling a little bit and we have to see what his state is. He is probably out of this match. He is not ready. We still have the long-term injury of Lebo and that's a massive blow, but we have enough within the squad to be able to deal with that."