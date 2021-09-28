Sundowns have turned the PSL into a 'farmers league'

No disrespect intended to all the other DStv Premiership teams, but Mamelodi Sundowns’ dominance of South African football has turned the competition into a 'farmers league' as they look nailed on to win a fifth consecutive title, writes DEAN WORKMAN.

South African football fans, along with fans across the globe, have constantly poked fun at the likes of the French League 1 and the German Bundesliga for being uncompetitive. The term 'farmers league' has been given to those leagues by fans, with Paris Saint-Germain and Bayer Munich almost guaranteed to win their league titles every season.

The Brazilians have shown similar dominance winning six of the last eight league titles on offer, including their current streak of four consecutive titles. Only in 2014-15, when Stuart Baxter’s Kaizer Chiefs won the league, and in 2016-17, when the now-defunct Bidvest Wits were triumphant, did the all-conquering Downs not win the title.

During this eight-year spell, Sundowns have also won the Caf Champions League (2016), Caf Super Cup (2016), Nedbank Cup (2015 and 2020) and the now-disbanded Telkom Knockout (2016 and 2020).

Pitso Mosimane may have been key to most of that success but the trio of Manqoba Mngqithi, Rhulani Mokwena and Steve Komphela have ensured a smooth transition as the Brazilians look as dominant as ever.

Co-coaches Mokwena and Mngqithi, together with senior coach Komphela, have the Brazilians playing in such a manner that another league title looks like a certainty. Not only do they possess a terrifying attack, but their defensive stats are also in a league of their own with their defence yet to be breached in the DStv Premiership in five games after only conceding 14 all of last season.

5 - This is the first time in their PSL history that Sundowns have opened a league season with five successive clean sheets. Solid. #DSTVPrem

8 - Going back to the end of last season, Sundowns have now kept eight consecutive #DSTVPrem clean sheets, a new club record for them in the PSL era. Protected.

The coaches from Chloorkop have the luxury of picking from a squad which boast an embarrassment of riches, with at least two top-class options in each position which has had them raising the bar in South Africa.

Downs have already beaten Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu this season – despite being earmarked as potential challengers, the defending champions dealt with them easily.

Those three teams have all shown frailties this season and have not looked equipped to mount a serious challenge for the title.

In fact, they all look a million miles off Sundowns who have no doubt set their sights on achieving greater success in the Champions League this season.

Only time will tell if the Brazilians can achieve glory on the continent but, back home, they look well set to win yet another league title. But, of course, in football anything can happen ...