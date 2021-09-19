Sundowns go top after emphatic win over TS Galaxy

Mamelodi Sundowns showed their class as they eased to a 3-0 victory over TS Galaxy on Sunday afternoon.

The Brazilians started the game on the front foot and created the first opening through Themba Zwane whose shot flew just wide from the edge of the area.

Galaxy then thought they had scored the opener soon after, but the goal was disallowed as the official pulled it back for a foul on Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango.

Sundowns were struggling to create chances in what was proving to be a tight game with Gaston Sirino’s curling effort in the closing stages the closest they came in the first half.

Downs stepped things up in the second half as two goals in two minutes put them in full control. The opener came through Mosa Lebusa who was on hand to tap home a free-kick which was spilled by the Galaxy keeper before Peter Shaluile calmly slotted past the keeper in the 57th minute to double the lead.

Downs were in full control and after a number of substitutes came onto the pitch the wrapped up the points with six minutes to go as one of the new arrivals Thabiso Kutumela was slipped through on goal and made no mistake in guiding his shot into the back of the net.

Sundowns go to the top of the table with another impressive victory.