Sundowns defeat Chiefs to go top

Mamelodi Sundowns climbed to the top of the DStv Premiership standings after claiming a 2-0 victory over Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Sundowns welcomed the return of star Themba Zwane, who replaced Siphelele Mkhulise, while Amakhosi only made one change as Thabani Dube was handed his first start in place of veteran Bernard Parker.

The Brazilians got off to the perfect start and managed to take the lead after seven minutes when Grant Kekana headed the ball home after latching on to a Lyle Lakay cross.

Chiefs nearly found the equalising goal in the 21st minute after Keagan Dolly beat his marker before unleashing a low strike at got, which narrowly missed the bottom corner.

Samir Nurkovic had a golden opportunity to level matters just before the half-hour mark but the Serbian striker failed to header his effort home with Denis Onyango in no man's land.

The Serbian had a chance to redeem his early miss on the stroke of half-time but Nurkovic failed to make any contact with the ball on the half volley as the game went into the half time break.

Amakhosi had the chance of the second half when Nurkovic unleashed a strike from outside the box, but the Chiefs frontman could not keep his effort down as it sailed over the target.

Onyango came to his sides rescue in the 57th minute when he produced a great save to deny Sifiso Hlanti from point-blank range.

The home side opted to bring on fresh legs in the 59th minute as Gaston Sirino and Kermit Erasmus were taken off and replaced by Thabiso Kutumela and Neo Maema.

Maema made an instant impact in the 63rd minute when he played a ball into the path of Peter Shalulile, who showed his composure to slot the ball past Bruce Bvuma to make it 2-0.

Sundowns made another substitution in the 67th minute as Themba Zwane was replaced by Pavol Šafranko, while Amakhosi made a change of their own as Sibusiso Mabiliso was brought on for Dube before Lebogang Manyama came on to replace Hlanti five minutes later.

Onyango was called into action in the 75th minute when produced a good save to keep out Dolly's curling effort.

Chiefs were then awarded a penalty in the 79th minute after Coetzee handed the ball in the box. Manyama stepped up and failed to convert from the spot-kick as he blazed his effort against the upright.

The home side made their final chance after 84 minutes of play as Haashim Domingo came on to replace goal scorer Shalulile.

Billiat had a chance to pull a goal back in stoppage time but the Zimbabwean fired his effort over the crossbar as the game ended 2-0 in favour of Sundowns.