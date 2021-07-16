Sundowns confirm Kutumela capture

Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed their fifth arrival of the transfer window with the signing of Bafana Bafana striker Thabiso Kutumela from Maritzburg United.

The former Orlando Pirates and Baroka impressed last season as he netted 12 league goals for a struggling Martizburg side and caught the attention of the Brazilians.

The Brazilians announced on Friday afternoon that the striker has signed a five-year contract with the Champions.

"Thabiso Kutumela has reached an agreement with Mamelodi Sundowns and signed a 5-year contract with the reigning DStv Premiership Champions," the club statement read.

"The 28-year-old striker joins The Yellow Nation after scoring 12 goals in 26 league starts with Maritzburg United FC this past season."

Following the arrivals of Pavol Safranko, Divine Lunga, Neo Maema and Grant Kekana, the striker will reinforce and already formidable squad at Chloorkop who will be looking to add continental glory to their dominance of South African football.