Sundowns announce partnership with Jay Z's Roc Nation Sports

Mamelodi Sundowns announced on Tuesday morning that the club has entered into a partnership with Jay Z’s Roc Nation Sports with the aim of meeting seven key deliverables including brand amplification/ creative activation and social media strategy and execution.

Downs have dominated on the football pitch in recent season which has seen the club become one of the biggest forces on the continent.

(Image credit: mamelodi Sundowns and Roc Nations Sports)

The club has, however, come under criticism on how they conduct themselves off the field in terms of media and communication.

In an attempt to address this the club has entered into a partnership with internationally renowned Roc Nations Sports.

The club announced the partnership in a statement on their website which read:

Mamelodi Sundowns FC, one of the most successful African football clubs of the modern era, has teamed up with one of the world’s leading entertainment and sports agencies, Roc Nation Sports. A dynamic collaboration underpinned by values of humility, excellence, and respect.

Led and inspired by a passion to make a difference, the partnership will see Sundowns and Roc Nation Sports being a vehicle to drive change through impactful initiatives and alignments, with the greater purpose of uplifting communities and lives.

Masandawana, The Brazilians or Ka bo Yellow as they’re named, are an ambitious, inspiring, dynamic and entertaining family-rooted club that aspires to be the biggest African football club in the world.

They are the 2021 domestic League Champions; holding 11 League titles, 18 Domestic Cup Titles and the continental recognition of winning the 2016 CAF Championship and the 2017 CAF Super Cup Championship.

Speaking on the announcement, Tlhopie Motsepe, Chairman of Mamelodi Sundowns FC said: “Mamelodi Sundowns is proud to partner with a brand as renowned as Roc Nation Sports. This partnership, with one of the leading sports agencies in the world, will contribute to the Club’s vision of becoming one of the best football clubs in Africa. We are excited to share this relationship with our most important partner, the Mamelodi Sundowns supporters, who join us on this journey as we reach new heights in innovation, entertainment, and success. Our motto “The Sky is The Limit” reminds us that no dream is too big; and by working together with like-minded organizations, we can go further and inspire those around us.”

The core vision of the partnership includes changing the narrative of South African sport, striving for excellence, and living up to the club’s motto of the sky being the limit.

Michael Yormark, President of Roc Nation Sports International said: “Roc Nation Sports is honoured and humbled to partner with one of the most iconic and successful football teams on the African continent. The club is led by excellence; their core values are consistent with those of Roc Nation, making this a partnership based on authenticity. Sundowns has an inspiring story; we want to help amplify that story to a global audience while continuing to achieve the club’s business objectives and goals.”

In an effort to maintain Sundowns’ on-field excellence, Roc Nation Sports will be providing advice and consultation regarding transfers and the global football market from the London Office, led by Head of Football, Alan Redmond. The partnership will give Mamelodi Sundowns access to commercial platforms and opportunities that will continue to achieve the business objectives and goals.

Partnership Deliverables

Brand Amplification / Creative Activation

Social Media Strategy and Execution

Commercial Sales

Community Initiatives

Fan Engagement

Retail / Hospitality Support

Football consultation regarding transfers and the global football market

Images and video provided by Mamelodi sundowns and Roc Nation Sports.