Sundowns announce arrival of four new stars

Mamelodi Sundowns have announced the arrivals of Pavol Safranko, Divine Lunga, Neo Maema and Grant Kekana ahead of the new season.

The signings have come as no surprise after numerous reports and comments in the media from those involved in the deals, leaving Downs with formality of announcing the signings which they did on Friday afternoon.

The standout signing is undoubtedly Pavol Šafranko from Slovakia, who will be hoping to make an impact similar to that of Samir Nurkovic at Chiefs.

The club confirmed the signings in a statement on their website.

“Slovakian National team striker Pavol Šafranko joins Masandawana from Romanian Liga I outfit Sepsi OSK SF. Šafranko scored nine goals and registered six assists in 33 league outings for Sepsi to help them qualify for the 2021/22 UEFA Europa Conference League.

“Masandawana completed the signing of Zimbabwean International left-back Divine Lunga from Golden Arrows. The 26-year-old defender, who made twenty-six league appearances last season, joins The Brazilians on a long term contract. Lunga is a regular for the Warriors National team, he was recently included in the Zimbabwean preliminary squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers,” it stated further.

“Attacking midfielder Neo Maema joins the Brazilians from Bloemfontein Celtic after his contract ended with Siwelele. Maema was a consistent performer for Siwelele and made 17 appearances in the domestic league netting 3 goals in the previous season.”

“Downs have also secured the services of Grant Kekana from SuperSport United FC. The versatile 28-year-old defender played 19 matches last season for Matsatsantsa and will be joining up with his former teammate Aubrey Modiba upon his arrival at Chloorkop. Kekana will be serving the Yellow Nation,” the club concluded.