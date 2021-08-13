Sundowns, AmaZulu learn Caf Champions League opponents

AmaZulu have discovered their opponents for the first preliminary round of the Caf Champions League, while Mamelodi Sundowns have had their opponents for the second preliminary round revealed after being handed a bye in the first round.

The Brazilians will be looking to go all the way in the competition this season after back-to-back quarter-final defeats to Al Ahly over the last two seasons.

Usuthu, however, will be making their debut on the continent after securing an impressive second place finish under Benni McCarthy in the DStv Premiership last season.

AmaZulu will face off against Malawian outfit Nyasa Big Bullets in the first preliminary round after the draw was made on Friday.

Sundowns, meanwhile, will face the winner of the tie between Bouenguidi Sports and AS Maniema Union after being given a bye in the first round.

Fixtures:

AmaZulu v Nyasa Big Bullets

Second Preliminary round:

Bouenguidi Sports/AS Maniema Union v Mamelodi Sundowns