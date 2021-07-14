Stellies tie down three key players

Stellenbosch FC have announced that they have tied down three key players to new contracts ahead of the 2021-22 DStv Premiership season.

Stellies captain Robyn Johannes, left-back Marc van Heerden and midfielder Granwald Scott have all put pen to paper on a new one-year contract which keeps them at the club until June 2022.

The news comes after the Winelands club signed Argentine playmaker Junior Mendieta on a permanent deal after impressing head coach Steve Barker while on loan at Stellies last season.

“Robyn Johannes signs till '22. The Skipper puts pen to paper for yet another season. With a career of top-flight football spanning over 19 years, Johannes undoubtedly gets the nod for some more,” Stellenbosch confirmed on Twitter.

📝 Robyn Johannes signs till '22.The Skipper puts pen to paper for yet another season.With a career of top-flight football spanning over 19 years, Johannes undoubtedly gets the nod for some more #MondayMotivation 👏👏👏 #StellenboschFC #ProudlyStellenboschFC 🍇 pic.twitter.com/xadvEyAmNrJuly 12, 2021 See more

Veteran defender Van Heerden also signed a new contract at Stellenbosch after his original deal expired at the end of June this year.

“Marc Van Heerden signs till ’22. We are delighted to have procured his services for yet another season. With a top-flight career spanning over 16 years, he also gets our Monday Motivation,”

📝 Marc Van Heerden signs till '22.We are delighted to have procured his services for yet another season. With a top-flight career spanning over 16 years, he also gets our #MondayMotivation 👏👏👏 #StellenboschFC #ProudlyStellenboschFC 🍇 pic.twitter.com/2o4ZMb554SJuly 12, 2021 See more

In addition, Scott has followed in the footsteps of his teammates by signing on for another season.

“The General is here till '22 We are delighted to announce that Granwald Scott has signed for yet another season. Scott's 17 year professional career puts him in an elite category of South African footballers to have played the game at this level for so long.”