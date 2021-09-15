Sredojević: Happy Jele is a legend

Former Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojević paid tribute club captain Happy Jele and declared him as a legend after making his 400th appearances for the Soweto giant over the weekend.

Jele surpassed legendary goalkeeper William Okpara as the most capped player in the history of the club after making his 400th appearance in their win over Soweto rivals Swallows FC.

The 36-year-old defender is one of the club's longest serving players and has spent the entirety of his 15 years as a professional player at the Buccaneers.

Sredojević expressed his joy at Jele reaching such a milestone in his career and believes he can reach 500, having been the one to give him his debut for Pirates 15 years ago as a 19-year-old.

“How time flies, back in 2006 gave first chance to, at that time, a boy Happy Jele. Now, 15 years (later), he became a man, completing 400 matches in holy Orlando Pirates jersey. Already a legend but I trust (and) believe that with his maturity, magic number 500 is not very far. Congrats (and) safe journey,” Sredojević posted on his official Twitter page.