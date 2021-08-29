Spurs edge Watford to go top

Tottenham Hotspur moved to the top of the Premier League standings after clinching a 1-0 victory over Watford at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The game got off to an interesting start with Spurs feeling they should've been awarded a penalty inside the first minute when Harry Kane was bundled over in the penalty area by Oghenekaro Etebo, but referee Andre Marriner was unmoved.

The Hornets had their first chance of the game after 15 minutes when Ismaïla Sarr skipped past Dele Alli before unleashing a strike at goal but Hugo Lloris was on hand to deal with his shot.

Spurs came close to opening the scoring five minutes later when Japhet Tanganga managed to get a shot towards goal but Daniel Bachmann made an incredible save to deny the midfielder from point-blank range.

The home side should've taken the lead in the 32nd minute when Son Heung-min whipped a corner into the near post where Sanchez and Dier both got up and attack it at the same time, which resulted in the ball cannoning over the bar.

Spurs continued to dominate proceedings and produced another scoring opportunity in the 35th minute when Bergwijn released Kane down the left channel before loading the ball to Alli. He has the opportunity to curl a shot towards the far corner but opts for a powerful drive and sends a rather tame effort into the arms of Bachmann.

The home team eventually took the lead in the 42nd minute when Son whipped in a dangerous free-kick that evades everyone and ends up in the back of the net as the game reached the half time break.

Watford were forced into making a substitution early in the second half when Cathcart was forced off the field through injury and subsequently replaced by Jeremy Ngakia.

The visitors nearly levelled matters in the 54th minute when Sissoko burst into the final third and cut a great ball back from the byline which fell for Sarr, but King got in his way and he's unable to connect properly with the strike, which Lloris gathered with ease.

Spurs had a chance of their own two minutes later when Son whipped a corner into the near post where Sanchez tried to find the net with an ambitious back-heeled flick. He caught the strike well but it was always rising over the target.

The home side should've doubled their lead seven minutes after the hour mark but Alli's first time effort from the centre of the box drifted inches wide of the post.

Lucas Moura came close to making it 2-0 in the 71st minute when he pounced on a poor kick out from the back from Bachmann before driving into the Watford area and fire an effort towards goal from a tight angle, which was palmed behind for a corner by the Watford 'keeper.

Bachmann came to his sides rescue in the 85th minute when he produced a great save to deny Kane's strike, which looked to be heading for the back of the net.

Spurs managed to hold on to their lead over Watford until the final whistle to secure all three points at home.