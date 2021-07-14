South Africa end Cosafa group stage undefeated after draw with Zambia

Bafana Bafana finished with an unbeaten record in the Cosafa Cup group stages after a 0-0 draw with Zambia on Wednesday afternoon.

After a 3-0 victory over Lesotho on Tuesday Bafana made a several changes to their starting eleven for the clash with only Sifiso Ngobeni, Yusuf Maar and Njabulo Ngcobo retaining their places in the team.

The home side started on the front foot with Ngcobo coming close in the ninth minute but his chip flew narrowly past the post before Thabang Sibanyoni headed an effort over the bar minutes later.

The Zambians, coached by former Orlando Pirates boss Milutin Sredojevic, began to grow into the game after the tight start and almost snatched the lead before the break when Salulani Phiri’s diving header flew wide.

Chipolpolo started the second stanza well and South Africa responded as Morena Ramoreboli brought on Siyethemba Sithebe and Victor Letsoalo for Ayabulela Kanqobe and Kagiso Malinga with 60 minutes gone.

While the changes did give Bafana more attacking impetus, Zambia still posed the main threat but couldn’t break down the Bafana backline.

Ghampani Lungu came close to snatching the winner in stoppage time with a volley inside the six-yard box that was cleared by Ngcobo but South Africa held on to settle for a point, as they finish top and will face Namibia in the semi-finals.