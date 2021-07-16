Sirino to begin pre-season at Sundowns with Al Ahly interest still looming

Mamelodi Sundowns forward Gaston Sirino has returned to pre-season training with the Brazilians despite the Uruguayan still trying to force through a move to Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

Sirino was desperate for a move to Ahly at the back end of the 2019-20 campaign, but after the Brazilians flat-out refused to sell the forward he was eventually brought back into the team and played a role as they claimed a fourth successive league title.

His desire for a move to Ahly, however, never dissipated as he has continued to push for it.

He angered co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi after he wore an Al Ahly shirt after full time, with the cameras rolling when the two sides came up against each other in the Caf Champions League quarter-finals.

Sirino then made another play to force through a move as he gave shock interview on Egyptian TV earlier this month.

The Uruguayan spoke exclusively to On Time Sports about his continued desire to leave Sundowns and to be reunited with former coach Pitso Mosimane.

Despite Sirino’s desire, he signed a long-term contract with Downs in mid-2020, just before Mosimane’s departure was announced and, with Downs reluctant sellers, Ahly will have to put up a huge amount to get the deal done.

After an extended holiday in his native country, Sirino has however returned to South Africa to begin pre-season training with Downs, according to SoccerLaduma.

Reports from Egypt suggest that Ahly will return with an improved offer for Sirino and, with the Brazilians having further strengthened up front in the transfer market, a deal could still very well be on the cards.