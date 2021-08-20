Sirino set to stay at Sundowns as transfer saga looks over

The transfer saga involving Gaston Sirino looks to be finally over as Rhulani Mokwena revealed that the Uruguayan is focused on the new season and that the club matches the player ambitions.

The Downs co-coach was speaking to SoccerLaduma in an exclusive interview ahead of the start of the 2020/21 DStv Premiership.

The Brazilians kicked off their season with a penalty shoot-out victory over Kaizer Chiefs in the MTN8, after the game finished 2-2 AET, but Sirino missed the game.

The Uruguayan has not hidden his desire to be reunited with Pitso Mosimane at al Ahly with the club having tried to sign Sirino before Jingles even arrived in Cairo.

The forward, though, signed a five-year contract just twelve months ago putting Downs in the position to hold onto their prized asset.

The saga, however, may just be over with Mokwena revelling that both player and club are focused on winning the Caf Champions League this season.

“I think the rumours are well documented, and it’s important to squash any new unfound stories speaking about a new offer for Gaston from anywhere – there’s nothing to that regard,” said Mokwena in an exclusive interview with the SoccerLaduma.

“We love Gaston at Mamelodi Sundowns and we believe in his talent. We believe, like many of our players, he is an important part of the team and has helped us dominate and win trophies. The reality is that if we are going to do that again this season, we are going to need all our best players – Gaston is one of them.”

“What is important for him is to focus on helping a club that loves him, a family that loves him and a team that has invested a lot in him. The club matches Gaston’s ambitions. He wants to win the CAF Champions League, the club wants to win the Champions League – we can do it together. The supporters love Gaston and would love to see him on the pitch wearing the Sundowns jersey. I think that is what everybody, including Gaston’s representatives, must focus on,” Mokwena concluded.