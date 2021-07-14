Shandu: I always strive to work hard

New Orlando Pirates signing Bandile Shandu is relishing the chance to start his new journey with the Buccaneers and prove his worth.

The 26-year-old was unveiled as one of four players, including Goodman Mosele, Monnapule Saleng and Kwanda Mngonyama, putting pen to paper on an initial three-year contract.

Shandu joined the Buccaneers as a free agent after parting ways with Maritzburg United, where he scored five goals and assisted a further 12 from 162 appearances across all competitions.

The KwaZulu-Natal-born midfielder sat down for an interview with Orlandopiratesfc.com to speak about his move to the Buccaneers ahead of the 2021-21 DStv Premiership season.

Bandile, welcome to Orlando Pirates. Excited for the season ahead?

BS: Yeah, definitely. It’s such a privilege and honour to be part of this great Club. So I’m really looking forward to the upcoming season.

You’ve had your first few training sessions. How was it blending into the new environment?

BS: I played for Maritzburg United since I was just 17-years-old, so moving to another club was a bit of a first for me. So I’m glad to have received a warm welcome from my new teammates as well as the coaches. That has made things easier, and I’m really grateful for that.

Having now made the switch, are you expecting a different challenge in Buccaneers colours?

BS: Most definitely. Pirates is a big Club - one of the biggest in South Africa. So, I’m expecting a different type of pressure. I know there is a demand for results, and I’m aware that I have to do my best to contribute to positive results for the team.

Your arrival has added to an already stacked midfield. What qualities do you think will make your game stand out?

BS: It’s difficult because of the quality that Orlando Pirates has, but I’ll keep doing what’s worked for me ‘til this point. I always strive to work hard, do the basics right, and follow the Coach’s instructions. Basically, just try and add value and do whatever is required by the team to the best of my ability. So, I’m just willing to do that and contribute to the team’s cause, and make sure that we achieve a lot in the upcoming season.

In closing, do you have anything you want to say to the Bucs fans?

BS: I’m really honoured to be playing for Orlando Pirates. What I can promise is that each time I’m on the pitch, I’ll always give 100% and ensure that the fans are happy.