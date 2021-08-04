Sekgota: I am ready to work

Kaizer Chiefs winger Kgaogelo Sekgota is relishing the chance to prove his worth at Chiefs as he prepares for his debut season with the Soweto giants.

The 24-year-old joined the Soweto giants after his contract at fellow DStv Premiership outfit Swallows FC end and was one of six new additions to the squad ahead of the new season.

The attacking winger made a cameo appearance during their triumph in the Carling Black Label Cup over Orlando Pirates, scoring the desicive penalty to hand Amakhosi the title over the weekend.

Sekgota is now ready and determined to put in the work to help Amakhosi reclaim their glory during the 2021-22 DStv Premiership season.

“They are very excited for me. I have to adapt to the excitement and focus on the work. It is a huge achievement for me as a player (signing for Chiefs). It is a big club, with good, experienced players around and I am ready to work," Sekgota told his club's official website.

“It is a daily prayer for me to achieve trophies with the club and help to get victories for the supporters and for me as an individual.

"Obviously, I have to study my teammates, I have to respect the tactics of the coach and try to do my best for the club and for me as a player.

“I have realized that Chiefs is one of the biggest teams in South Africa and Africa. The most important thing is hard work and dedication for the club to give them good results. To the fans, I would like to say there are more good things coming,” Sekgota concluded.