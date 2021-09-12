Salah scores 100th PL goal in Liverpool win

Mohamed Salah scored his 100th Premier League goal as Liverpool secured a comfortable 3-0 victory over Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday evening.

The game got off to a lively start with both teams producing scoring opportunities in the early stages of the game but they were unable to find the back of the net.

Liverpool managed to draw first blood in the 20th minute after Trent Alexander-Arnold's blistering low cross found Mohamed Salah, who fired the ball home for his 100th Premier League goal in just 162 matches.

The Reds had the ball in the back of the net five minutes later when Salah received Alexander-Arnold's pass inside before getting to the byline to cross for Thiago, who slots the ball home, but the linesman flagged his effort for offside.

The visitors had numerous opportunities to go further ahead after 30 minutes of play but were unable to find the back of the net.

Luke Ayling should've levelled matters just before the half time break but kneed his effort over the crossbar at the far post after latching on to a cross from Rodrigo.

Liverpool picked up where they left off in the first half and managed to double their lead early in the second stanza when Fabinho collected Van Dijk's knock-down before prodding the ball over the line to make it 2-0.

The Reds suffered a major blow in the 59th minute when Harvey Elliott was forced off the field with an injury after Struijk's challenge, who subsequently shown his marching orders after VAR check.

Alexander-Arnold should've grabbed Liverpool's third in the 73rd minute after he was freed down the right before he cut inside to get a shot away but he dragged his left-foot shot into the body of Meslier.

Bamford had a chance to pull a goal back for Leeds in the 83rd minute when he caught Thiago in possession of the ball before he tried to embarrass Alisson with an audacious effort but the Brazilians shot-stopper did well to scamper back to guide the ball away from danger.

Liverpool put the game to bed in stoppage time when Mane found the back of the net with a powerful low drive after being picked out by a clever Thiago pass as Jurgen Klopp's side walked away with all three points.